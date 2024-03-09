Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys $42,150.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 558,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 906,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,714 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

