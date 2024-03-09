Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

O stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

