Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.