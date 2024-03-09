Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 4,287 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Regional Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

