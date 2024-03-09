Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Releases Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 210.01%.

Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.32. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

