Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,890,000.

Shares of EELV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,822. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

