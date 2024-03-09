Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,460 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,285,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. 8,207,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,833. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

