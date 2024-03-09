Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

