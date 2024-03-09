Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,427,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 455,601 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 204,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,953,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 85,467 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

