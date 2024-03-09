Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Issues Earnings Results

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91), reports. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million.
Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
