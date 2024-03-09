Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $99.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.72. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 421.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 304.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

