RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,287 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNG

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.