RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,287 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RingCentral Stock Performance
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on RNG
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.