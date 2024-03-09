RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Up 7.1%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 424,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,271,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

