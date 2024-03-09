Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

RIO stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

