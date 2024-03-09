Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Riskified by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Riskified by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 485,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

