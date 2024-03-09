Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,660,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 403,147 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 508,900 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

