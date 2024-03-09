Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.15.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.4 %

RSI opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$557.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

