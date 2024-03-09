Rollbit Coin (RLB) One Day Volume Tops $2.69 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $373.23 million and $2.69 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,865,921,549 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13361988 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,895,286.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.