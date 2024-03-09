Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lowered by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

