Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.