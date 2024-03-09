Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $24.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Shares of PRRWF opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.
About Park Lawn
