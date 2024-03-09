Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $24.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PRRWF opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

