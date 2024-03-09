Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,044 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stantec were worth $214,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.