Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance
SOPH stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SOPHiA GENETICS
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.