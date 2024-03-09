Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOPH stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

