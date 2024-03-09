Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.