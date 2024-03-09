Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

