Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,979 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $184.19 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.