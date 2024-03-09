Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $537.35 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $543.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

