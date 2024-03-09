Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,720 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $732.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

