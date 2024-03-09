Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $271-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $39.17 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

