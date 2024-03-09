Sanford C. Bernstein Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $60.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

SEA Stock Down 2.7 %

SE stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

