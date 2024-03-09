Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

