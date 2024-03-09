Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 7.5 %

SVV stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,381 shares of company stock valued at $571,166.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 658,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $36,815,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

