Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 308,972 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $33,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

