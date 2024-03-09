Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 7,428 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

