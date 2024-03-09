Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 176,987 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.0 %

AOS stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

