Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 963,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

