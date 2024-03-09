Schroder Investment Management Group Has $30.27 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.38% of Primo Water worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.7 %

Primo Water stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

