Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,802 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of Medpace worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,668,496 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

