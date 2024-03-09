Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

