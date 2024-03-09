Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 163,202 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,202 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

