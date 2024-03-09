Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,845 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.57% of H&R Block worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

H&R Block stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

