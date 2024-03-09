Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 65,341 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,341 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Watsco by 536.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

WSO stock opened at $401.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

