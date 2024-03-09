Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,372 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
