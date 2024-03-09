Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $419.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

