Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $38.68 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

