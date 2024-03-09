Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,209 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Align Technology stock opened at $312.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.64 and a 200-day moving average of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.