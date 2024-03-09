Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

