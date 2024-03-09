Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

