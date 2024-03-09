Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $43.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.