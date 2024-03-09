Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $214.56 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

